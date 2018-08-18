Students learn about farming life in old days

APACHE - Boone-Apache Public Schools students received a taste of farming early 20th century style Friday, courtesy of the Poor Boys Antique Tractor Club.

For 37 years, John Jones and other members of the tractor club have wowed and amazed children of all ages by demonstrating farming techniques and using equipment from the turn of the century. These pieces aren't the monstrous combines seen across Southwest Oklahoma during the summer months. Nor are they the huge tractor-trailer-pulled corn harvesters planted in the middle of fields in the fall months. Most of the equipment on display is hand-cranked or belt-powered and it requires a lot of manpower.