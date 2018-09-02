Strange focuses on positives in Walters, envisions even better for town, county

WALTERS Entering his second year as city manager, Shawn Strange has a list of goals for the city and Cotton County.

"I want to make Walters a stronger community," he said. "It's a strong community now, but I want it to be a better place to live, with the city making the most of our resources. I also would like to see all the area mayors work together to better Cotton County. We have a lot of positives going for us, and I would like all of us to work together to bring those positives out."

Strange has been city manager about 14 months. He's originally from the Elgin-Fletcher area, but he's lived in Waltaers for 22 years. Strange is married with three daughters and a 17-year-old son.

"Walters has a lot of things going for it, including its own electric company, its own water and sewer department and sanitation," Strange said. "We also have a great airport, a lake, Sultan Park, and a top-notch golf course. Sultan Park is utilized by many citizens for many events, including the Fourth of July celebration and the homecoming for the Comanche Tribe.

"We work with the Walters Police Department, where Tommy Stranahan is the chief," Strange said. "We have three officers on the force whose duties are code enforcement and animal control. We also have five or six reserves on the force. I was a reserve deputy sheriff in Tillman County at one time, so I know how county law enforcement works."