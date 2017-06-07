Storms steal power from some in area

Although high winds from Tuesday evening's storm knocked some larger tree limbs down in the Lawton area, most communities in Southwestern Oklahoma reported rain and some high winds, a few temporary power outages, but no serious damage.

Ashleigh Hensch, public information office for Comanche County Emergency Management, said there were a few telephone and electrical wires down.

"The only power outages I've heard about were in Lawton," Hensch said. "There were some fallen trees in peoples' yards. I haven't heard of any that fell on houses. The City of Lawton had the power outage; 4,600 customers were without power, according to the PSO website."

By 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hensch said power in Lawton had been restored.

Stephens County Deputy Emergency Manager Gary Curtis said he'd heard no reports of damage.

"We got a lot of rain," Curtis said.

Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson said the wind blew pretty hard.

"I didn't hear any reports of damage and I didn't see any," Simpson said. "We got a pretty good rain. I was working down at the river last night. I didn't see any damage on my way in this morning or hear of anything."

In Marlow, Jerome McCalvin, emergency management director, said he hadn't received any reports of damage.

"We got some rain, but I have not had any reports of wind damage or electrical outages, as of this morning," McCalvin said. "We got some good rain. No hail that I'm aware of. We had one small electrical outage yesterday afternoon but that was just from heat. Those are normal things that happen every day. Nothing last night that I'm aware of."

Comanche City Manager Chuck Ralls said their problems yesterday revolved around an early morning storm on the Fourth of July.

"Last night was just a walk in the park," Ralls said. "We didn't lose power. We have virtually no damage. We had the storm the morning of the fourth that kept our guys all night. They worked all day on the fourth. I had my electric crews working on the outages."

A larger branch from a tree fell on power lines and by the time it was discovered, it had burned through the lines.

"About noon, (Tuesday) right in the middle of the festivities, we had power loss to about half the town," Ralls said. "They worked through the day and got that back up after being out the evening of the third. They got everything restored by 3 a.m. and some other power outages crept up during the day. Now everything is working. They had it all going by about 2 o'clock yesterday afternoon."

Many of the city employees for Comanche helped out with Fourth of July festivities, and Ralls said he really appreciates them.

"I had a lot of people working, moving tables, and they didn't even clock in," Ralls said. "I had half of our employees most of them were volunteers there for the Fourth of July."

Temple City Manager Joe Keaton said he had 3 inches of rain at his house, but he was not aware of any storm damage.