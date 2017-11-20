You are here

Stephens Expo head on leave

Mon, 11/20/2017 - 11:18pm K W Hillis

DUNCAN  Stephens County Fair & Expo Center Director Mike Anderson has been placed on administrative leave pending a meeting of Stephens County commissioners with the state Auditor and Inspector's Office and attorneys, District 2 Commissioner Todd Churchman said Monday.

Churchman made the statement during the public comments portion of the regular commission meeting, which attracted a standing-room-only crowd.

The chairman of the board of commissioners, District 3 Commissioner Dee Bowen, also announced that he will retire from office Feb. 1.

