Stephens County to vote on new commissioner

Gov. Mary Fallin has called a special election to fill a vacancy in the office of Stephens County Commissioner District 3, County Election Board Secretary Angela Dunagan said.

An executive proclamation issued by Fallin on Nov. 29 states the vacancy exists due to the resignation of Commissioner Dee Bowen, which will become effective Dec. 31. Bowen had previously announced his plans for retirement. He had served continuously on the board of county commissioners since January 2003. His term would have ended Dec. 31, 2018. Whomever is chosen to fill the unexpired term will serve until that time.

The special primary election will be held on Feb. 13, 2018, according to Fallin's proclamation. The special general election will be held April 3.

A special filing period will start at 8 a.m. on Dec. 11 and continue through 5 p.m. Dec. 13. People interested in becoming candidates may contact the Stephens County Election Board for information and copies of the filing packet.