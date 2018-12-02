Stephens County Science Fair seeking entries

DUNCAN Schools in Oklahoma along with business and industry leaders are trying hard these days to spark interests in young people in areas of science, technology, engineering and math, as many see "STEM" studies as pathways to good jobs and a strong state economy.

So, as planning is in full swing for this year's Stephens County Science Fair, teachers and others may be putting a little more effort into encouraging students to participate. Boys and girls who are judged to show the most ingenuity and effort in projects will earn cash prizes: $100, $75 and $50 for top three places in each grade category. Additionally, special awards of $100 will be earned by students who show the most innovation and creativity in project presentations; and there will be nine "special area" awards with prizes ranging from $100 to $200 each.

The fair is open to all boys and girls in grades 5-12 in schools in Stephens County and surrounding communities. All participants must register online, and those who do before Feb. 16 will qualify for free T-shirts. Registration can be easily completed at www.rrtc.edu.

The science fair, slated to play out Feb. 23-24 at the Red River Technology Center in Duncan, has garnered strong support, financial and otherwise, from local companies like Halliburton and from the Duncan Optimist Club.

Students don't necessarily have to have taken part in a smaller school science fair to participate in the Stephens County Science Fair. Anyone students, teachers or parents with questions may email a science fair representative at stephenscountysf@gmail.