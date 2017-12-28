Stephens County may change 911 providers

DUNCAN Stephens County Commissioners heard two presentations on the 911 system including a proposal to combine the Duncan and county systems and designated a caretaker and hired a new employee for the fairgrounds during their meeting Wednesday.

The governing board heard a presentation from Motorola Solutions from Will Boarden and Bryan Pike regarding a proposal for a new contract on the county's 911 system.

Boarden said his company recently executed a contract with the City of Duncan and it has signed contracts with Lawton/Comanche County and Altus, and Chickasha has been up and running for about six months. He said with the Motorola system the county will eventually own the system and the company will do upgrades at no additional cost.

McCarley asked Heather George, a current county 911 employee, if she had any thoughts on the proposal.

George said what Motorola is proposing is quite an improvement from the Sentinel Patriot system the county is using.

"I can run reports through (Motorola's) system," George said. "In my opinion, this is a better system than any other being offered."

Boarden said there are two ways to get out of a contract with the Motorola system: a non-appropriations agreement or a 30-day termination for convenience. He said the attorneys are usually happy about the 30-day termination agreement because if for any reason the user is not happy with the system, the contract can be terminated with a 30-day notice.

The agenda item for a new 911 system was tabled in order to give AT&T an opportunity to present a proposal. McCarley noted the importance of getting the 911 system straightened out.

Consolidate with Duncan?

Lt. Patrick Norton with the City of Duncan made a short presentation about the possibility of consolidating the city and county 911 systems and having the city run the system. He said it would only cost about $40,000 more to have three full-time 911 desks operating. The city is currently working with the same system as the county Sentinel Patriot with AT&T but will be converting to the Motorola system in about 14 weeks.

McCarley said both Duncan and Marlow have their own 911 systems now, and each one has to answer to their city managers. He noted those systems cover smaller areas than is covered than the county. McCarley said if there is an umbrella, it needs to have a county hub.

"All I know is, we need to tie these things together, but I don't know how to do it," Churchman said. "I would recommend tabling it until we can talk to some people and get more information. The more information we can get before we make a decision, the better." The measure was tabled.