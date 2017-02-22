Stephens County keeps alternatives for teen detention

What happens if you are younger than 18 and accused of committing a crime in Stephens County? As in many other Oklahoma counties, there is no juvenile detention center in Stephens County.

Stephens County commissioners have recently approved contracts with facilities as far away as Texas County in the Oklahoma Panhandle and one company that operates juvenile detention facilities in the McAlester and Woodward areas.

Jason Hicks, district attorney for Stephens and Caddo, Grady and Jefferson counties explained part of the process.

"It depends on what the crime is," Hicks said. "Obviously, the more serious crimes something that involves a homicide, murder in the first degree in Oklahoma if you are 15-17 years old, you are automatically an adult with no chance of coming back to the juvenile system. If you are 14, you will start in the adult system but you will have the ability to go back to the juvenile system. If you are younger than that, we start in the juvenile system."

For second-degree murder and all other violent crimes manslaughter, robberies, rapes, child molestations young people start in the juvenile division of district court, according to Hicks.

"We do have the ability to certify someone as an adult, based on the circumstances of each case," Hicks said. "It's based on the age and maturity level of the juvenile. It's based upon evaluations and how many times the juvenile has been through the system in the past. We like to say how many contacts have they had with law enforcement, not necessarily how many adjudications does this juvenile have, but how many times have they had contact with law enforcement."

The juvenile system has a completely different language. It's not a criminal conviction; it's a juvenile adjudication as a delinquent child, according to Hicks.

"There are a lot of differences between the juvenile and the adult system ... I will try to point some of them out as we go along," Hicks said. "Those real serious crimes, burglary in the first degree, which is a home invasion. When we have one of those committed by a juvenile, as a general rule, we will try to put them into some type of a juvenile lockdown facility such as Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center or Southwestern Behavioral Health (both in Lawton)."

Juveniles typically detained in Lawton

Most juveniles from Stephens County are taken to Lawton when there is a bed available.

"It's a place for them to be held pending trial before a judge or jury," Hicks said. "It would be the equivalent of somebody who had committed a crime and they have appeared before a judge, bond has been set and they are housed in county jail."

A juvenile younger than 18 cannot be housed in the county detention facility where adults are unless some very specific circumstances have occurred. When they can be housed in an adult facility, there are strict requirements to separate them by sight and sound from the adults. It's not easy to do in a county facility, and Stephens County jails stay full at all times, according to Hicks.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said he has deputy transport officers who are responsible for transporting juveniles to the holding facilities, and he lost two of the transport officers during recent budget cutbacks.