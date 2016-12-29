Stephens County contracts for juvenile detention services

DUNCAN Stephens County Commissioners approved an agreement with Eastern Oklahoma Youth Services (EOYS), Inc. on Wednesday for juvenile detention services.

This agreement will be for services effective Feb. 1-June 30, 2017. EOYS operates two secure juvenile detention centers, one in McAlester and one in Woodward. Both facilities are under contract with state and county governments. Each center provides an environment of safety and security to protect juvenile offenders from exposure to the adult correctional system or county jails while they await trial or placement in a treatment setting.

Stephens County Commissioner for District 2 Lonnie Estes said juveniles have to be completely separated from the adults who are incarcerated. "We have about five different places we send them to," Estes said. "It depends on whoever has beds. We try to send them to Lawton, but they don't always have beds available."

According to Kent Kelley, executive director, EOYS serves youth from all over the state.

"This renewal is a mid-year renewal to address an increased daily rate," Kelley said. "The state typically pays 85 percent of the cost of housing youth in detention but they handed down rate cuts that have impacted us the last 18 months. Most centers raised their county portion rates July 1, but we had waited thinking perhaps the state would not continue their cuts. They did, so we're trying to salvage a fair rate for services for the remainder of the fiscal year, so as to avoid programmatic cuts."

EOYS has operated the detention service center in Pittsburg County since 1988 and Woodward County since 1993 with only two rate increases during that time, according to Kelley. The most recent of which was 12 years ago, when the cost of wages and doing business was lower, Kelley said.