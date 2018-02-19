Stephens Co. Junior Livestock Show set to begin today

DUNCAN — When the 2018 Stephens County Junior Livestock Show begins today at the Fair & Expo Center, what's the lesson learned from 80 years of young people exhibiting their animals?

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

"This is a great learning experience for all the young people involved," Kathy Shorter said. "(The students) learn responsibility while they are taking care of their animals, and they and their animals are pretty disciplined.

"The show is very rewarding for the kids; even if they don't win, they work hard and put in a lot of time, and just participating is good for them.

"The students take a lot of pride in raising and training their animals."

Shorter wasn't around when the first Stephens County Junior Livestock Show was held in 1938, but her observation of the positive values FFA and 4-H members gain from participating is timeless.

In addition, Shorter said, staging a livestock show that involves students from all seven school districts in the county has the same benefits for the 21st century adults as it had for the grownups of the Dust Bowl era.