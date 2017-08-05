Stephens Co. E911 leader resigns

DUNCAN Stephens County Commissioners accepted the resignation letter of E911 Director Mark Suson effective May 31 during their regular meeting Monday.

Suson said he had been in the position for almost six years and is moving to North Carolina.

"My kids are all out there," Soson said. "My wife is retired. For some reason, they took my grandbaby with them when they moved."

His granddaughter is 2 years old and the couple is expecting another grandbaby in October. Suson said he's not sure what he will do once he gets to North Carolina.