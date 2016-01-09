State trooper charged with child abuse

BROKEN ARROW (AP) - An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper has been charged with felony child abuse in an incident involving his girlfriend's 4-year-old son.

KJRH-TV reports that John Moore has also been placed on administrative leave. It wasn't immediately clear if Moore has an attorney.

A court affidavit says Moore was spending the night at his girlfriend's home when the alleged incident happened. The affidavit says the boy was having trouble sleeping because he was scared to be alone. Authorities say Moore told his girlfriend sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday that he would handle the situation.

Court documents say Moore hit the child several times with a Frisbee, leaving bruises on the child and breaking the Frisbee.