State tax for teacher pay raises draws key support

OWASSO (AP) - Oklahoma's education superintendent said a ballot measure to increase taxes to fund teacher pay increases isn't ideal, but she'll support it to address the state's shrinking pool of educators.

Hofmeister: Legislature should already have acted

Speaking Wednesday in Owasso, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said the Legislature should have increased teacher salaries last session, rather than leaving it to voters. The proposal, which is on the November ballot, calls for a 1 percent sales tax increase to fund higher education and $5,000 pay increases for teachers.

"We've got to have a $5,000 pay increase," she said. "The 300,000 Oklahoma petition-signers have made their will known. We will now see what happens with the voters when November comes around. If that doesn't pass, I don't stop advocating for that (teacher pay raise)."

Extra penny of tax 'not ideal'

Of the ballot measure, Hofmeister said, "Is that ideal? I don't think it's ideal. I think it's long overdue. And it is with regret that we have not been able to do that sooner."

Gov. Mary Fallin had proposed a special session to use a $140 million surplus to fund teacher pay increases as an alternative to the ballot measure, but she said last week that she couldn't reach an agreement with Republican lawmakers on a strategy to do so.

The tax hike would give Oklahoma the highest average combined state and local sales tax rate in the nation at 9.82 percent, according to the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think-tank that advocates for broad-based, low-rate tax policies.