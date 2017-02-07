State tax hikes in tickets, cars go into effect

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahomans will spend more money on tickets to professional sporting events and the purchase of vehicles under two new laws that took effect Saturday.

The laws hiking taxes on both of those purchases are among 61 pieces of legislation that went into effect at the start of the state's new fiscal year.

Here are some things to know about the new laws taking effect on Saturday:

Money makers

Among the new laws is an omnibus $6.8 billion general appropriations bill that funds various state agencies.

Many of the bills are revenue measures that helped the Legislature close an estimated $878 million hole in the fiscal year 2018 budget. Among those is House Bill 2433, which adds a new 1.25 percent sales tax on motor vehicle purchases and is expected to generate about $123 million annually. The bill already is facing a legal challenge filed by the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association, which alleges the bill didn't receive a 75 percent vote in both houses of the Legislature required in the state Constitution for revenue raising bills, among other things.

House Bill 2361 provides that tickets to pro sporting events also will be going up on Saturday, by $1 on tickets priced under $50 and by $2 on tickets over $50. That bill, which applies to hockey, baseball, basketball, football and soccer, is expected to generate about $2.7 million in the next fiscal year.

Another is House Bill 2429, which increases the oil and gas production tax on certain discounted wells from 1 percent to 4 percent and is expected to generate about $95 million. Several other measures scale back different tax incentives for oil and gas production.

Back to school

Several other measures that took effect Saturday target schools and teachers, including one measure that allows certain teachers to transfer unused sick leave and another that eliminates a requirement that high schools advise student-athletes of the consequences of accepting money or gifts.

The athletics bill, House Bill 1668, was sponsored in the Senate by Republican Sen. Dave Rader, former head football coach at the University of Tulsa. Rader said the previous requirement is an additional burden that high schools don't need and questioned whether the NCAAs even has the right to threaten the eligibility of a high school student who may receive something of value.