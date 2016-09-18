State school land trust gives $102 million to districts

The state school land trust was able to distribute $102 million to Oklahoma's public schools districts and more than $32 million to higher education the last fiscal year despite an economic downturn, according Harry W. Birdwell, secretary of the Commissioners of the Land Office.

"Those distributions to the K-through-12 school districts were the highest of any year in the history of the state. For the past five years, they were 50 percent higher than any other period in the state," said Birdwell, who as the board's secretary since May 2011 is responsible for managing the trust assets.

Not many Oklahomans know what the state school land trust is, what its mission is and how that mission is accomplished, especially during the past six years that the commissioners have been given "additional authorities from the Legislature to be aggressive" in managing the trust assets, he said during a meeting with The Lawton Constitution editorial board last week.

Mission

"We have only one reason for being and that is to earn as much money for K-through-12 public school districts and universities that are our beneficiaries," Birdwell said. "In Comanche County last year, the Lawton Public Schools system received (approximately) $2.3 million," he said. Elgin's distribution was in the $300,000 range and Cache's was about $280,000.

The amount given to higher education has also grown. During the two decades he was at Oklahoma State University as the vice president of business and external relations and later director of intercollegiate athletics, the school received an average of $3.5 million a year. OSU has averaged $9 million in the last five years, he said.

The amount the public school districts receive provides about 8 to 10 percent of most school districts' funding, he said. The amount distributed is based on student numbers. "Two times per year, the state Department of Education certifies to us the average daily attendance of each of the school districts in the state. So our distribution is made on a monthly basis by average daily attendance and they are paid on the 25th of each month."