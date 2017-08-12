State revenues on the increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Oklahoma State Treasurer Ken Miller reported Thursday that revenue collections for November were up 12.4 percent over November last year.

Gross receipts to the treasury were $893.4 million, up by $98.6 million from November 2016, making it the eighth consecutive month that revenue increased from the previous year's number.

Gross revenue totals $11.3 billion during the past 12 months, an increase of $512.5 million, or 4.7 percent, over the previous 12 months.

Miller said the numbers "paint an encouraging picture" for the economy. Nearly a quarter of the increase $24.4 million was attributed to a 1.25 sales tax increase on motor vehicle sales and a 3 percent increase in the gross production tax on horizontal drilling.

Regents seek $128M more

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education will ask for a $128 million increase in funding to the state's colleges and universities.