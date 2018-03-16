State now ranks first in benefits for veterans

Oklahoma has surpassed Nebraska to become the No. 1 state in the nation for VA claims benefits, according to Doug Ferguson, a veterans service representative (VSR) in the Lawton Claims Office.

"We're pretty proud about that," he told members of the Southwest Oklahoma Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) at a speaking engagement Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) represents 29,695 veterans who are currently receiving compensation or pension benefits. In 2017, $482,697,946 in VA payments were made to Oklahoma veterans and their families.

Comanche, Cotton, Stephens and Jackson counties are in the top tier. At least 30 percent of the veterans living in those counties are receiving some form of compensation or pension.

Oklahoma has the sixth highest veteran population in the nation, with approximately 336,000 veterans. That's 9 percent of the state's total population. In this part of the state, Comanche County has 19,308 veterans; Stephens, 3,905; Cotton, 621; Tillman, 655; Jackson, 3,061; Kiowa, 1,061; Caddo, 2,345, and Grady, 4,682.

Approximately two-thirds of veterans in the state live along the I-44 corridor, with 57,648 in Oklahoma County, 27,294 in Cleveland County and 46,885 in Tulsa County.

Ferguson and Charles Gladney, VSR for the nearly 200 residents of the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center, highlighted the ways they assist veterans both inside and outside the center where their office is located. They also fielded questions from the audience about the possible closing of the Talihina Veterans Center and redistribution of its residents.

Ferguson and Gladney are among 13 itinerant VSRs who process veterans' disability claims at 68 locations across the state, hitting 50 of the 77 counties at least once a week.