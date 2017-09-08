State installs new earthquake software

OKLAHOMA CITY Oklahoma transportation officials have installed a monitoring service to help prioritize bridge inspections after earthquakes.

The ShakeCast software is the final stage in a two-year contract with the private firm Infrastructure Engineers Inc. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation partnered with the firm to develop an earthquake response plan.

The U.S. Geological Survey created the software. It automatically interprets data and compiles a list of bridges that should be checked for damage. The bridges are analyzed by their distance from the epicenter, its condition and other factors.

Oklahoma has joined other states that will fund software upgrades, paying the U.S. Geological Survey $45,000 for its share.