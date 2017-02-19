State House members file bills

Lawton area House members will be introducing the following bills in the 2017 session:

Rep. Rande WorthenR-Lawton

HB 1008: Modifies the circumstances under which authorities may terminate parental rights, amending provisions finding that a parent has abused or neglected, previously abused or neglected, or failed to protect from abuse or previous abuse, to include "a child living in the home."

Rep. Scooter Park R-Devol

HB 2194: Modifies regulations for condemnation and eminent domain. Specifies a property owner may be reimbursed for attorney fees, appraisal and engineering fees if a jury award exceeds the award of the court-appointed commission by any amount (it now is 10 percent). Under just compensation, specifies the fair market value calculation may include comparable sales and actual amount paid or awarded for other tracts. Under the Landowner Bill of Rights, adds demand for a jury trial to appeal damage assessments. Under commissioner reports, specifies the condemnor has the burden of proof in proving damages at jury trial and if the court finds the condemnor willfully failed to negotiate in good faith, it may award attorney fees and other sanctions. Specifies the burden of proof is with the condemnee if the question of damages is related to a legitimate business purpose planned for the property. Sets the same criteria for state agencies with condemnation powers; also requires agencies to file annual reports on such activities with the Legislature and Attorney General, and to make reasonable attempts to negotiate before reverting to condemnation.

HB 2195: Under rural electric cooperative associations, specifies such associations will be subject to the regulatory power of the corporation commission if the association has misused the process of eminent domain or engaged in business practices in consistent with its authority.

HB 2196: Creates the Agriculture Modernization Act of 2017. Shell bill.

HB 2197: Creates the Agriculture Reform Act of 2017. Shell bill.

HB 2198: Creates the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2017. Shell bill.

HB 2199: Creates the Condemnation Act of 2017. Shell bill.

HB 2200: Creates the Wind Energy Study Act of 2017. Shell bill.

HB 2201: Creates the Wind Analysis Act of 2017. Shell bill.

Rep. Jeff Coody R-Grandfield

HB 2319: Creates the Telecommunications Act of 2017. Shell bill.

HB 2320: Beginning in the 2017-2018 school year, requires districts to offer programs where students may earn the equivalent of 12 college credit hours, with the state Board of Education and the Oklahoma Regents for Higher Education to set program requirements.

HB 2321: Modifies the scope of prohibited acts under state firearm statutes. Specifies people may carry guns and knives for self-defense. Adds a legal resident, age 21 or older and not a convicted felon or otherwise disqualified from possession of a firearm and not involved in a crime, may carry unconcealed firearms without a handgun license. Under the Oklahoma Firearms Act, defines that pistols and handguns are weapons capable of discharging single or multiple projectiles from a single round of ammunition and using a combustible propellant charge. Specifies that except as otherwise prohibited by law, a person may carry an unconcealed firearm in Oklahoma and, absent reasonable suspicion of other criminal activity, may not be disarmed or physically restrained. Allows qualified people to transport pistol or handgun, loaded or unloaded, in vehicles for self-defense, but specifies it is unlawful for that person to fail or refuse to identify the fact he or she has a firearm when coming in contact with state or federal law enforcement officers.