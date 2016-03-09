State has high adult obesity rate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A recently released report says Oklahoma has the eighth-highest adult obesity rate in the nation.

A report from the Trust for America's Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation says almost 34 percent of adults in the state are obese.

Louisiana is ranked number one, while West Virginia, Mississippi and Alabama tied for second place. Arkansas is ranked number six.

The rankings are based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

Adult obesity rates in Oklahoma remained stable since the last survey, The Oklahoman reports. Kansas and Kentucky saw their obesity rates increase.

Richard Hamburg, Trust for America's Health interim president and CEO, said "obesity remains one of the most significant epidemics our country has faced, contributing to millions of preventable illnesses and billions of dollars in avoidable health care costs."