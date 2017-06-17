State gets extension on REAL ID

Oklahoma has received an extension from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security through Oct. 10 to meet requirements in the REAL ID Act, Gov. Mary Fallin and the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced Friday.

"This is great news for Oklahomans as it means there will be no restrictions on individuals using Oklahoma licenses to access federal buildings through Oct. 10," Fallin said in a news release. "We will request additional extensions until we are fully compliant with the REAL ID Act."

The extension is a reprieve for visitors to Fort Sill. Oklahoma's extension expired June 6, although it had a grace period through July 10.

Fallin earlier this year signed House Bill 1845, which allowed state officials to begin work on building a compliant system. That includes training tag agents and creating a centralized office to handle card manufacturing and storage.

Oklahoma Public Safety Commissioner Michael Thompson said implementing the changes could take two years or longer. Officials hope that the Department of Homeland Security will acknowledge the state's progress and grant extensions until the state achieves full compliance with the REAL ID Act and implementing regulations.