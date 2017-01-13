State braces for icy weather

Gov. Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties in advance of a winter storm that's forecast to bring crippling ice accumulations and heavy rain to the state.

Due to the forecast of severe winter weather conditions in Southwest Oklahoma, a large number of area school districts and other institutions have announced closings for today. Fort Sill is closed.

Lawton Public Schools and other area districts canceled classes. Cameron University has canceled classes and all administrative offices will also be closed.

Other Comanche County school districts that were closed today included Bishop, Cache, Elgin and Flower Mound. Other area districts that canceled Friday include Altus, Duncan, Blair, Duke, Hollis, Navajo, Olustee and Snyder. Also canceling were other institutions including the Great Plains Technology Center, Comanche Nation College and Platt College in Lawton, Western Oklahoma State College and Southwest Technology Center in Altus, the Center of Creative Living and Comanche Nation Tribal Complex. Cameron University advised students and personnel to check for updates on the university's Facebook page.

Fort Sill is closed today, according to the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Facebook page. Only those mission-essential personnel are required to report for duty. All others are granted an excused absence. All classes and field exercises are canceled. Only Sheridan Gate and Key Gate West will be open. All training is canceled and the fitness centers will be closed. Also closed today are the commissary, and all PX facilities except for the 24-hour Shopette on Sheridan Road. The dining facilities (DFACs) will be closed for breakfast and lunch meals. Units will utilize Unit Basic Load of Meals, Ready to Eat (MREs) during this period. Transportation to the DFACs will likewise be canceled for the breakfast and lunch meal periods. DFACs and transportation will return to normal schedules for today's dinner meal.

Governor declares state of emergency statewide

Gov. Fallin declared a state of emergency because of the high potential for dangerous road conditions and power outages. Winter storms, snow, freezing rain, ice, severe storms, tornadoes, straight line winds and flooding may impact different parts of the state during the next two or three days.

"Emergency personnel are coordinating with state and local officials to ensure we are prepared and ready for whatever comes our way," said Fallin.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is working with local emergency managers across the state as well as numerous emergency response and recovery partners. OEM, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma National Guard and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation have developed a stranded motorist plan to be implemented in areas of the state with the greatest risk for dangerous road conditions.

Additionally, OEM has worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to preposition industrial size generators in the state. The generators will be used in the event shelters are needed due to stranded motorists or power outages. The generators will also be used to provide power to water treatment plants in the event of electric service disruptions. The FEMA generators will augment the industrial size generators OEM already has positioned around the state.