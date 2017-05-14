Stalemate on state budget may end in special session

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) A stalemate in the Oklahoma Legislature over how to fill an $878 million hole in next year's state budget and the governor's vow to veto any budget that includes dramatic cuts to vital public services is making the possibility of a special budget-writing legislative session more likely.

Republican and Democratic leaders say they are exchanging ideas on how to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue and balance the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 and avoid catastrophic cuts to state agencies. But negotiations remain unresolved with just two weeks left before lawmakers are constitutionally required to adjourn on May 26.

"We've got 10 days left to make this thing work," House Democratic Leader Scott Inman of Oklahoma City told reporters on Thursday. "In fact, we've got about five days left to find real significant revenue."

Lawmakers are constitutionally prohibited from considering revenue-raising measures during the final week of a regular legislative session.

"We're in crunch time and we've got to make some decisions," Republican Gov. Mary Fallin said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I'm encouraging the public to call their legislators and tell them what they want Oklahoma to be as a state."

Failure to reach agreement on the budget will likely force lawmakers to return to the state Capitol in June to complete their work.

House Speaker's proposal

Republican House Speaker Charles McCall of Atoka says there is bipartisan agreement in the House on a plan he says would raise about $400 million a year in new revenue by raising the state tax on cigarettes, limiting itemized deductions, eliminating some oil and natural gas production incentives and expanding tribal gambling in the state.

"I believe we're making progress," McCall told reporters. "Next week we fully expect that we will have a budget."

On Friday, a Senate budget committee by a narrow 19-18 vote approved a measure to limit itemized deductions allowed on state income tax returns to $17,000 a year for the tax years 2017 through 2019, excluding charitable contributions reported on federal returns. The Oklahoma Tax Commission says the proposal is estimated to raise about $102 million a year.

But the same committee soundly defeated a separate Senate bill to expand tribal gambling, forcing the Senate to take up the House's version of the measure or reach a new agreement on the issue that would have to be adopted by House and Senate budget committees.

Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz of Altus opposed the gambling proposal and said he does not support an expansion of gambling laws to allow Las Vegas-style dice and roulette games.