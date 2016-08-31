Southwest Oklahoma records rainfall

Moderate to heavy rains drenched some areas of Southwest Oklahoma Tuesday, with some locations receiving more than an inch of rain.

The rain gauge at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport measured 0.02 of an inch.

The area's heaviest rain totals came from Hobart in Kiowa County. There, 1.27 inches was reported at the Oklahoma Mesonet site and 1.25 inches at the airport.

The Mesonet site at Hollis in Harmon County reported 0.98 of an inch while the Altus Mesonet site in Jackson County reported 0.79 of an inch. Other rainfall totals reported in the Altus area included 0.26 at Altus Air Force Base and 0.10 of an inch at Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport.