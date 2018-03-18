Snyder student earns trip to Washington

TIPTON Timothy Jacobson of Snyder High School was named one of two winners of the Southwest Rural Electric Association's 2018 Youth Tour Contest.

Jacobson, son of Robert and Kari Jacobson, and fellow winner Deanna Duensing of Electra, Texas, will participate in an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., this summer with delegations of other co-op students from their respective states. During their trip Jacobson and Duensing will visit the U.S. Capitol, Mount Vernon, the capital city's many memorials and museums, and Arlington National Cemetery. They will also have the opportunity to visit with numerous elected officials.

The Oklahoma runner-up in the contest is Jamie Jannaman of Frederick High School. She the daughter of Carol and Michael Jannaman,. Ronna Dennis of Vernon is the Texas runner-up for the contest. Both will have the opportunity to represent the co-op at the 2019 high school Touchstone Leadership Summit to be held next January in Oklahoma City.