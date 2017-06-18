Snyder program brings out artist in youngsters

SNYDER A summer program at the Snyder Public Library is now under way that is focusing on arts and sciences for children and adults.

The program started with an Art For Children session last week for youths 11 and under. They spent the day painting ladybug rocks to be placed in home gardens. In addition to paint colors of their choice, the youths also added effects such as dots from magic markers and glued on wiggly eyes. Colors chosen by the participants included reds, pinks, greens, blues and even some multi-color choices.

Shiane McGarrah, 11, painted her lady bug rock red. She described her plans for the finished product.

"To make it red. And add the eyes," she said. "And make it look like a real lady bug."

Turner Treadwell, 8, painted his lady bug rock green and added dots.