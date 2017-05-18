Snyder, Frederick, Blair, Navajo students winners in Youth Energy Essay Contest

TIPTON - Four area middle school students were named winners of the Southwest Rural Electric "Youth Energy Essay Contest".

Those four winners included:

Lance Carter, Snyder Elementary School, son of Mandy Carter and Jason Carter. His English teacher is Jessica Carter.

Delia Crawford, Frederick Middle School, daughter of Ben and Felisha Crawford. Her English teacher is Classie Nolan.

Lizzy Robertson, Blair Middle Schoool, daughter of Elisha and Wes Robertson. Her English teacher is Kathi Martin.

Mattie Weiszbrod, Navajo School, daughter of Kristin Thompson and Grady Thompson. Her English teacher is Brandi Waldroop.

Additionally, four other students from the North Texas area were named as contest winners. Each of the eight contest winners were awarded $50 cash prizes.

"Supporting local education has always been a top priority for our cooperative's members," said Kenneth Simmons, SWRE's chief executive officer. "We are pleased to be able to recognize these excellent 8th grade students."