Snyder benefit will help family with medical bills

SNYDER A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Snyder Elementary School cafeteria, 921 C.

The cost of the meal is by donation only. Desserts are being accepted as donations for the meal and can be dropped off at the school cafeteria by 10 a.m. the day of the meal. Anyone who wants their dessert donations picked up may contact Ashley Ervin at 580-471-4965 or Angie Shelton at 580-649-1977.

Proceeds will assist community member Mark Shelton and his family with medical expenses. Shelton, who was employed by the Town of Mountain Park for 29 years, was recently diagnosed with cancer and will soon begin chemotherapy and radiation treatment for five days a week for several weeks with daily trips to Lawton.