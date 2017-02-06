Six face charges in Duncan slaying

Six people, including two teens, were charged Thursday with murder for the Sunday night shooting death of 17-year-old Dylan Black.

Those charged in Stephens County District Court, according to court records:

• Kevin Gabriel Harris, 21, Duncan, second-degree murder. Bond, $1 million.

• Cody Joe McQuilliam, 21, Wynnewood, second-degree murder. Bond, $50,000.

• Charles Edgar Coffey, 42, Duncan, second-degree accessory after felony murder. Bond, $50,000.

• Brandi Faith Harris, 20, Duncan, conspiracy. Bond, $50,000.

Two teens were charged as youthful offenders. They return to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 2:

• Trey Hoffman, 16, Moore, second-degree murder and conspiracy. Bond, $1 million.

• Gabe Xavier Taylor, 16, Duncan, second-degree murder. Bond, $50,000.

All except Brandi Harris and Coffey are looking at up to life in prison. The murder counts are punishable by serving no less than 85 percent of imposed sentences.

Violence may have resulted from drug robbery gone bad

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in court, Duncan police first responded to the incident shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday when five gunshots were reported from a house at 19th and Willow and someone was seen running from the home. Thirty minutes later, Brandi Harris called police and said her brother Kevin and his friends borrowed her vehicle and when they returned, Black had been shot and he didn't have a pulse. Detectives arrived to her home and found a white four door vehicle with Black inside, dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. McQuilliam, the Harrises, Hoffman and another juvenile were interviewed by police. McQuilliam said they and Black had been at an apartment playing video games when they received a Facebook message about buying some marijuana. Several messages were sent between McQuilliam and Taylor and an agreement to purchase a couple of ounces of pot for $600 was made, the affidavit states. After that, they drove to Willow and C to pick up Taylor and they went to a convenience store before returning to make the deal and Black remained in the car. He, Kevin Harris and Taylor walked into a home at 1816 W. Willow into the bedroom and the unidentified teen was sitting in a chair with a pistol in his lap. McQuilliam said he heard the sound of a round chambering and removed some pepper spray from his pocket and sprayed the teen in the face before running out the front door. He said he kept running and saw the vehicle they were in traveling southbound, eventually jumped through the back seat window and heard several gunshots. Once inside, he found Black in the front seat and unresponsive. Kevin Harris and McQuilliam went to the apartment told Brandi Harris what happened. Kevin Harris, McQuilliam and Hoffman left the area and were later found by police. He would later admit that he went to the home with the intention of robbing the teen of marijuana.