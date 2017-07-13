Sill ‘Trek’ campers brave life on trail

DUNCAN - On Wednesday, 14 intrepid explorers from Fort Sill Youth Center's "Trek Camp" hit the trail the Chisholm Trail, that is.

Ranging in age from 11 to 16, they endured wind, lightning, rainstorms and stampedes, all while sitting in the Chisholm Trail Experience Theater. They tapped their toes and joined in on the chorus of "The Old Chisholm Trail" "Coma ti yi youpy, youpy yea, youpy yea" as a balladeer bemoaned his hardships.

"Oh, yeah. I really like the song," Armani Durham, 13, said. Her friends did, too. "We actually did not know it. We just listened to it for a few seconds."

But one of her friends recognized it. Ariyana Ruffin, 11, had visited the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center three years ago, and she remembered the words after all this time.

"That was cool," Janell Kilgore, 13, said of being rained on inside the theater.

"It felt good in there with the winds. It was real nice," said Elyana Bivens, 12.

Janell said she wouldn't want to go on a cattle drive "it's just better to watch."

"I wouldn't want to do that in real life, no," Elyana agreed.

One room over, they heard Jesse Chisholm, the trader for whom the Chisholm Trail is named, "talking" with a 15-year-old wrangler named Tex who works 15-hour days taking care of the remuda, but declares he enjoys every minute of it all this while a trailhand wails in agony as the cook uses pliers to yank a tooth without benefit of anesthesia.

Mario NiÒo, 14, practiced lassoing cattle while astride an artificial horse outside the center's talking general store. He and his parents mutually agreed to sign him up for the Youth Center's one-week "Trek Camp," which has visits to area museums as its theme. They toured the Comanche National Museum & Cultural Center in Lawton on Monday and will travel to Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City on Friday, according to Carlos Calderon, Fort Sill Youth Center director. Tuesday and Thursday are given over to financial matters and how to save for what they want.

Mario said he's getting a lot out of the experience. At one of the previous camps he got to learn about robotics and play at a water park. He found it interesting to hear about the daily life of cowboys in the past, and said yes when asked if he would like to go on a trail drive like that sometime.

This year marks the sesquicentennial of the Chisholm Trail, making it two years older than Fort Sill.

"We're having a great year. We've been quite busy," said Stacy Moore, executive director of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center. "It's a three-state celebration Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, which is where the Chisholm Trail ran. A lot of people in this area don't realize the Chisholm Trail is an international destination. We get a lot of international travelers coming here to south central Oklahoma to look at the trail. We get a lot of visitors who do the Chisholm Trail as their vacation, and so they'll spend two or three weeks doing the whole trail. Ö We've had a lot of national media as well as some international press on the Chisholm Trail this year. So things are going great."

The number of youth groups who've come through is about 1,000 more than last year at this time, she said.

The center has trained instructors who do educational programs for the groups. This is the only nonprofit organization that's certified as a "Great Expectations" model school, and this summer they're celebrating Jesse Chisholm. All the teachers are professionally trained, and the training includes getting its teachers to ask questions that require a little bit more thought.