Siberian tiger ascends to dominance in Sterling gym

STERLING - The Sterling Tigers have a new mascot guarding their gymnasium a 400 pound siberian tiger.

Fear not, this tiger won't hurt anyone with the exception of the hopes and dreams of visiting teams. The plaster sculpture sits in the gymnasium foyer courtesy of Hollis Howard, a local artist and sculptor who spent the last six months working on the piece.

"This is something I've been wanting to do for some time," Howard said. "I decided I should go ahead and do it now while I have the time."

Howard started with what he described as a "stick man" frame. He then built a cage around that. He covered the frame with plaster. Then came the fun part lots and lots of sanding, carving and more sanding. With the assistance of his grandchildren, Howard brought the mighty tiger to life.

"I did a lot of research and studying," Howard said. "I looked at different tigers and I settled on the siberian tiger for this because it's the largest tiger around."

Howard has a long history with Sterling Public Schools. He worked there for a year and his wife was a graduate of the school system. Many members of his wife's family also attended and graduated from the school system over the years. So the idea of giving back to the school has always been one on which he's wanted to move forward. After retiring from the University of Sciences and Arts of Oklahoma, he said he finally had the time to dedicate to such a project.