Shrinking Army wants citizen-soldiers ready

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) Before citizen-soldiers of the 48th Infantry Brigade deployed to fight in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Georgia National Guard troops spent months training away from their families and day jobs as they prepared for war. Now a shrinking Army wants them able to get ready for combat sooner.

The brigade's 4,200 soldiers are the first of 13 National Guard and Army Reserve units nationwide chosen to test a new role that pairs them with commanders on active-duty who will oversee their training.

The Pentagon hopes the change will make the Guard and Reserve troops better prepared to fight overseas at a time when the Army has roughly 100,000 fewer full-time soldiers than it did at the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We're still a National Guard unit, but we're hopefully maintaining a high level of training," said Col. Reginald Neal, the 48th Brigade's commander and a former school teacher and administrator.

A few hundred of the brigade's citizen-soldiers who work as police officers and engineers, attorneys and truck drivers in their day jobs attended a ceremony Friday at Fort Stewart in which the Guard soldiers stripped the brigade's lightning bolt insignia from their left shoulders and replaced it with the diagonally striped square patch of their new active-duty partner, the 3rd Infantry Division.