Shooting victim saved by plate in neck

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) - Investigators say a metal plate in a Cherokee County man's neck saved him from paralysis after being shot.

The Tahlequah Daily Press (http://bit.ly/2jL099J ) reports Robert Thurman told 911 dispatchers Friday that his sister Gretchen Thurman allegedly shot him. Undersheriff Jason Chennault says the bullet apparently hit a metal plate in Robert Thurman's neck and ricocheted out.

Thurman's sister was jailed for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, but was released Saturday after posting a $25,000 bond. Chennault says investigators are still determining what led to the shooting incident.