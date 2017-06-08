Shelter in Duncan to change name, its purpose

DUNCAN A longtime youth shelter is changing its name and purpose as a result of a policy shift in the way the State of Oklahoma places children in need of foster care.

Beginning Sept. 1, the Bill Phelps and Elaine Jones Youth Shelter will begin its new life as a community resource center. Instead of taking in children and feeding and caring for them 24 hours a day for as long as it might be needed, center staffers will see local kids only and only during school hours and immediately after school. Youth Services of Stephens County Executive Director Sara Orellana-Paape said they'll work with students who have been suspended for one reason or another. The spacious, homey former shelter will provide a safe place for kids to catch up on schoolwork and to benefit from the advice and counseling of caring adults.

The plan, Orellana-Paape said, was worked out in partnership with local school officials. Goals are to better address needs of students who need special guidance and to reduce the number of students suspended from Duncan High School or Duncan Middle School. Students in grades 6-8 will be at the resource center during morning hours; students in grades 9-12 will be there in the afternoons, she said.

Michele Scott, director of special services for Duncan Public Schools, said the new resource center will fill a need identified in the community.

"Counselors and staff from Stephens County Youth Services are specially trained to assist both parents and students who may be experiencing difficult times due to family issues, loss or grief, socio-economic situations, transitions or drug or alcohol dependency," Scott said. "The goal of this program is to meet the students and families where they are, provide wrap-around support and services needed to find success in school and ultimately prevent further issues."

The resource center will take on two other new roles. In hours immediately after school, it will be the site of a new after-school program for students in grades 6-8 a sort of extension of the successful Gabriel's House program for kids in elementary school. Boys and girls who are enrolled will be fed a meal each day, and they'll have time to catch up on schoolwork or to take part in organized activities.

Transportation for both the during-school and after-school programs will be provided by the school district.

School Superintendent Melonie Hau described the new resource center as an example of "resourcefulness and innovation" in Duncan and predicted it will have a positive impact.

"By working with Youth Services, we are able to achieve a strategic and heartfelt goal of ensuring all DPS students are learning in safe and engaging environments," she said. "Youth Services will provide the additional supports students and families need to focus on success."

The resource center will not sit idle during summer months. Orellana-Paape said plans are for it to be the site of fun summer day camps for boys and girls. She said it might also be utilized in other ways to benefit the community. As an example, she said, she would like to explore a potential partnership with the Duncan Area Literacy Council.

The former youth shelter has a staff of four full-time and three part-time employees. They've been taking training to prepare for new roles and responsibilities.

"They're excited," Orellana-Paape said. "I think they're ready for a change, ready for something new, and I know they'll be successful because they're so good working with kids."

The former youth shelter, located at 806 N. 5th, originated at another location in Duncan in 1979. Over the years, staffers provided safe havens for many abused or neglected children, runaways, homeless youngsters and others in need of special care from Stephens, Jefferson or Cotton counties. In recent years, however, the state has been implementing a change in the way it places children in need of foster care. It's "Pinnacle Plan" calls for the Department of Human Services (DHS) to keep children safe within their own families with prevention services and monitoring provided as necessary or to place them in "kinship" situations or in other stable, foster family situations if at all possible. Youth shelters like Duncan's are no longer being considered preferable alternatives. The plan calls for recruiting more Oklahomans to open homes to foster children, to end the use of shelters for babies and younger children and to reduce as much as possible the use of shelters for older kids.