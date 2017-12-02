Serious players converge on Carnegie

CARNEGIE - More than 100 people came to Carnegie Saturday to play dominoes.

What a way to spend a Saturday enjoying what you do and doing it well.

The World Champion Domino Tournament was underway and you could have heard a pin drop in a multipurpose building at Carnegie Park. Sponsored by the Carnegie Chamber of Commerce, the 73rd annual tournament had begun. All you could hear was the shuffling of the bones.

There were weathered faces of men who have played dominoes all their lives, and there were some younger ones who took advantage of the opportunity to spend time with their grandfathers. There were seven women registered this year and there were some younger people as well.

"B. W. Jolly founded the Domino Tournament," Margarite Marshall, Chamber of Commerce president, said. "We have had people from as far away as Alaska, Texas, Kansas, Louisiana, and Colorado in past years. Our participation is down a little bit this year, but I'm sure we'll have a lot of fun here. We always do."

Friends and family alike get into the action. Friends Tim Eaton and Don Williams, both of Tuttle, have been participants of the tournament for at least 10 years.

"We won the tournament one year," Williams said. "We always have fun playing dominoes."

Deroy Atauvich, of Lawton, has been coming to the tournament for 20 years.

"I grew up in Cache, and moved to Lawton a long time ago," he said. "I really enjoy playing dominoes, not just here, but with family and friends too. I am 75 years old, a Navy veteran, and I enjoy coming here to play with friends. Two years ago, we won the consolation prize, and last year we won third place overall. That was fun."

Danny Salisbury, of Woodward, took time from his trucking company and came to the tournament.

"I have been coming here for four years and I always enjoy it," he said. "It's just really fun to come here and do what I enjoy."

Jim Hulsey and his wife, Linda, are from Weatherford, and this particular tournament is especially poignant for the couple.