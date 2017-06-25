A two-vehicle collision at 12:43 a.m. Saturday in Caddo County injured three people, two critically, including a Cyril police officer.

According to a report by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, the crash occurred at the intersection of County Street 2660 and County Road 1430, about 4 miles northwest of Cyril. No details were available on how the accident occurred.

Before Cement Police personnel freed him, Cyril Police Officer Bryan S. Janz, 34, of Apache, was pinned in his four-door Dodge for about 12 minutes, the report states. Janz was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in critical condition, then taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to the report.

Although the OHP report did not identify Janz as an officer, Officer Jay Huff confirmed Janz as his fellow officer with the Cyril Police Department.

The two victims in the second vehicle were Diego Arevalo, 56, and Marianne Arevalo, 55, both of Anadarko. Diego Arevalo was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and admitted in critical condition, and Marianne Arevalo was also taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital but was treated and released Saturday morning, according to the report report.

Both Janz and Diego Arevalo remained in critical condition as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the report states.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are still investigating the accident but did indicate that it was raining on the two-way roadway at the time of the crash.

Cotton County crash

In a separate accident, a man was ejected 35 feet from his vehicle 9 miles east of Randlett on U.S. 70 around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Comanche County resident James E. Selby, 26, was transported to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, then taken by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to a report by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers.