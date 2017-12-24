Sentencing set in Blair homicide

ALTUS Sentencing for a 65-year-old Blair man convicted of the 2016 murder of his son-in-law is scheduled next month in Jackson County District Court.

Terry Randal Drury was convicted of first-degree manslaughter on Oct. 2 in connection with the April 23, 2016, shooting death of 53-year-old Jeffrey Mark Garrison. Garrison's body was found alongside a road about 2 miles south and 1 miles east of Blair. Drury turned himself in to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office with a gun and told a dispatcher that he killed Garrison. The victim, who was shot in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene by an official of the state Medical Examiner's Office.