Senator with teen was scolded by police

Wed, 12/06/2017 - 2:50am AP Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)  Videos from Moore police body cameras show officers scolding a former state senator they found in a hotel room with a 17-year-old boy.

The videos of the March 9 incident at the Super 8 Motel with ex-state Sen. Ralph Shortey were released on Tuesday by the Moore Police Department.

The videos show police knocking on the door and talking with someone inside for a few minutes before Shortey answers the door wearing a T-shirt. The officers tell Shortey the boy is 17 and his father was worried about him. Shortey says in the video he didn't know the boy was 17.

