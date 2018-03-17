Second-hand books go to new homes at Elgin sale

ELGIN Hundreds of books were given a second chance Friday at the Friends of the Elgin Community Library Book Sale.

Patrons from all around stopped by the library's future location at 108 Thoma Drive to find boxes upon boxes of books from every genre. Hundreds of authors, including famous scribes like James Patterson, Stephen King and John Grisham, were represented. There was almost certainly a book for everyone in what could be one of the largest book sales in the library's history.

Brook Oliver, president of the Friends of the Elgin Community Library, said business was booming from the time the doors were unlocked at 9 a.m.

"We have been extremely busy ever since we opened," she said. "People have been buying a little bit of everything. A lot of fiction has been sold. There's been a large amount of self-help, business and history books taken too. The children's area has also been very popular."

Previous sales have never had very much of a children's section, but that changed this year, Oliver said. The group had more children's books available for purchase than any other genre represented. That was good news for Gloria Lewis, who wanted to come pick out some books for a family member.

"I have a niece who home-schools, so I wanted to get some books for her," she said. "All of these books are non-fiction that will help her in her teaching."

Lewis carried with her a large box that was nearly overflowing with books most priced at either 25 cents or 50 cents apiece. By the time she made her way to the cashier to check out, she had accrued $38 in books. But she wasn't done yet. After putting the books in her car, she went back and picked out a selection of free books available outside. She said she took so many books she didn't even have enough money on her. But this would be her only opportunity to pick out what she wanted.