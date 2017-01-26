Scissors slaying trial postponed in Anadarko

A competency hearing was continued Wednesday for a 60-year-old Anadarko man charged with killing his longtime girlfriend with scissors in December 2015.

Lawrence Thomas Hinton, originally scheduled for the January felony trial docket, has been undergoing competency evaluation and will continue his hearing in Caddo County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30, court records indicate. He was charged in January 2016 with a felony count of first-degree murder deliberate intent. He faces up to life in prison or death if convicted.

Hinton is accused of cutting the throat of Eddy Mahseet, 39, sometime around Dec. 20, 2016, according to the charge. Her body was found on Christmas eve in the couple's shared home of four years, and Hinton was found with his throat cut. An autopsy by the medical examiner also found her back had been broken sometime near death. Investigators believe jealousy was the motivation.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist after officers found Mahseet. Hinton was found with a fresh cut across his throat and he was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. A pair of scissors covered in wet blood was in a trash can next to the bed where he was found. Blood was found throughout the house and a trash can found inside the home contained matted, black hair and blood.

A neighbor told investigators she'd last seen Mahseet on Dec.19, 2016. Hinton was seen dragging the polycart into the house the next day, according to court documents, and he was last seen outside the house on Dec. 23, 2016. Three other neighbors told investigators that there had been several domestic altercations between the couple over the past year. A friend of Mahseet's told investigators that Hinton was upset about a perceived relationship with another man, according to the affidavit.

Hinton later told investigators he found Mahseet and covered her body with a blanket. He said he didn't call 911 because he was unable to find his phone, and also claimed to have been attacked by an unknown person who used a steak knife.

Bond has been denied for Hinton.

A man charged with nine counts of molesting a 12-year old girl is scheduled for the May felony jury trial docket.

Victory Ray Florence, originally scheduled for the January docket in Caddo County District Court was rescheduled to begin trial at 9 a.m. May 1, court records indicate. He was charged in May 2015 with nine felony count of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, court records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count if convicted.

Florence was charged after an investigation by the Caddo County Sheriff's Department. The 12-year-old girl and her mother talked with investigators and gave consistent statements, according to an affidavit filed in court.