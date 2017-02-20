Science leads Empire student to Vanderbilt

To say that Ryley Dumas is a big fan of science and of the Stephens County Science Fair would be an understatement.

Dumas, an 18-year-old senior at Empire High School, has taken part in local science fairs every year since he was an elementary schooler. His project last year was judged the most ambitious among dozens entered at the countywide science fair, and he was able to repeat that success this year, capturing the science fair's best-of-show Marion Nottingham Award for the second time.

Dumas said he actually became interested in this year's project topic a couple of years ago when he was a summer intern at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. His mentor for six weeks was conducting research about infertility in women and about strategies for reversing it or improving odds of bearing children by way of methods like in vitro fertilization. Dumas said he learned how to conduct lab experiments and to go about confirming theories.

When he was offered the chance to go back to Vanderbilt last summer, he said he jumped at it. As the research continued, he was given even more responsibilities, including conducting experiments with mice. Eventually, that led to the approach he would take for this year's Stephens County Science Fair project.