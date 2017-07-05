School issues, ambulance service to be decided by voters Tuesday

Voters in cities and school districts across Southwest Oklahoma will go to the polls Tuesday to decide on issues such as implementation of ambulance service, a municipal franchise for electrical service, school bond elections and a proposal by one area school district to eliminate the high school grades due to low enrollment.

Polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cache

Voters in the Cache school district will decide on a $25,895,000 school bond issue. This issue would provide funding for campus and transportation improvements and enhancements. Highlights include a new 12,000-square-foot high school STEM building with a seminar room; upgrades to all high school classrooms, including millwork, electrical, aesthetic, and other upgrades; and expansion and renovation of the band room. Both the STEM building and expanded band room will also include new safe rooms. Also to be funded by the bond issue will be traffic flow improvements to based on a traffic flow study to reduce traffic congestion around school campuses and improve safety of students walking to and from school. The other items to be funded by the bond issue will include purchases of new textbooks, upgrades to the district's technology infrastructure through e-rate funds, and drainage improvements around district facilities.

Duncan

Voters in the Duncan school district district will be making decisions on two different bond proposals totaling $2.7 million. The first has to do with meeting transportation needs. School board members and other district officials hope to get the go-ahead to raise $1.6 million to be spent on seven route buses, a couple of activity buses and on four Chevrolet Suburbans (or equivalent vehicles) to be used to transport students to school, to games, to academic competitions and to field trip destinations.

The district also proposes raising $1.15 million to continue updating technology and technology infrastructure. Funding would be spent on Chrome Books to be issued to students and on desktop computers for teachers. Some also would be spent on computer software and on enhancing security at schools with cameras.

As set out by state law, both the Cache and Duncan school bond issues will require a super majority of 60 percent approval rate by voters for passage.

Davidson

Voters in the Davidson school district in Tillman County will decide on a proposition to eliminate the high school grades and become a pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade district. If the proposition is approved by the regular vote of just over 50 percent of the electorate, students in the high school grades (9-12) living within the district would be sent to another nearby district to attend high school such as Frederick, Tipton or Grandfield. Superintendent Phillip Ratcliff said the decision on where the high school students would attend class would not be finalized until after the election, if the proposition is approved.