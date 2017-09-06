You are here

School bus bursts into flames; no one hurt

School bus bursts into flames; no one hurt

Fri, 06/09/2017 - 2:34am AP Wire

WYANDOTTE, Okla. (AP) - No one was injured after a school bus carrying high school football players burst into flames in northeast Oklahoma.

The Wyandotte school bus caught fire Tuesday afternoon as the school's football team and coaches were headed to a summer football camp in Kansas. The Miami News-Record reports (http://bit.ly/2r5Pbml ) that the coaches quickly got the students off the bus, and no one was hurt.

The bus was destroyed in the fire.

