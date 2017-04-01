School bond issues set to go to area voters

Voters in the Chattanooga, Empire and Rush Springs school districts will be able to cast ballots Thursday and Friday on bond proposals that will be decided in regular voting on Tuesday.

The bond issues are:

Chattanooga Bonds totaling $380,000 for facilities and transportation. Proposition 1 is for $255,000 for construction and equipment, and includes funds for a new metal roof for the high school building. Proposition 2 is a $125,000 transportation bond issue to purchase the district's existing activity bus, which is now being paid for through a lease-purchase program at a cost of $33,000 per year.

Empire: A $1.1 million bond issue to repair and replace facilities, including upgrading the gym and bathrooms, playground fencing and replacement of air conditioning and heating systems.

Rush Springs: A $10.3 million bond issue for a new middle school, a library for kindergarten through eighth grade, a cafeteria for all grade, four fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms, and a storm shelter to accommodate 700 students and faculty.

In-person absentee voting begins Thursday

In-person absentee voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at county election board offices.

Anyone who needs to look up his or her polling place, verify registration information or view a sample ballot may do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board's website: elections.ok.gov.