Saudi who attended terror training camp indicted in state

OKLAHOMA CITY A federal indictment accuses a Saudi Arabian man of falsifying immigration paperwork when he failed to disclose he attended a terrorist training camp before entering the United States.

State resident since 2012

A federal grand jury in Oklahoma City handed up the indictment against 34-year-old Naif Abdulaziz M. Alfallaj. Charges include visa fraud and making false statements. He has lived in Oklahoma since 2012.

The indictment alleges Alfallaj attended the al Qaeda-operated al Farooq terrorist training camp near Kandahar, Afghanistan, around September 2000 and filled out a form using a nickname.

The indictment says Alfallaj was granted a non-immigrant visa to the U.S. in 2011 after answering "no" when asked if he supported terrorist organizations or had received firearms training. It also alleges Alfallaj later lied to federal investigators, including saying that he had never visited Afghanistan.

Requested flight training in Oklahoma

According to the indictment, he also presented his visa to the Transportation Security Administration "in connection with a request for flight training at a private flight school" in Oklahoma. According to court records, he was granted a private pilot certificate in 2016; it was revoked last September "because (the Transportation Safety Administration) concluded that Alfallaj posed, or was suspected of posing, a risk of air piracy or terrorism, or a threat to airline or passenger safety ..."

According to the complaint, the FBI found 15 of Alfallaj's fingerprints on an application to an al Qaeda training camp; the document was recovered by the U.S. military from an al Qaeda safe house in Afghanistan. The document is also alleged to include an emergency contact number associated with Alfallaj's father in Saudi Arabia.