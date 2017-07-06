Saturday run in Altus for Wounded Warriors

ALTUS - The Air Force Sergeants Association will sponsor its first annual Salute to the Wounded 5K Run with the support of the Wounded Warrior Project on Saturday at Hoyt Shadid Park, adjacent to the Altus City Reservoir just off Falcon Road.

Registration and check-in will be from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and the race will begin at 8:30 a.m. There will also be live music, and hot dogs and beverages will be served.

Registration is $25 per person.

For those who don't plan to participate in the event, donations will be accepted on race day through the gofundme link on the Salute to the Wounded 5K Facebook page. Proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

First place prize in both of the age 20 and older brackets will include a trophy and complimentary one-night stay at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Altus. For the two age 19 and younger brackets, first place prize will be a gift basket from Gifts and Antiques valued at $75.