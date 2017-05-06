Sales tax on vehicles part of budget deal

On the session's final day, the Oklahoma Legislature gave its final approval to HB 2433, which removes the sales tax exemption for vehicle sales and sets a new sales tax rate of 1.5 percent, on top of the existing excise tax. Projected annual revenue is $123 million.

Whether that meets the standard of a revenue bill is unclear. A review of court records by Oklahoma Watch found little, if any, case law and no broad ruling on the subject.

The question divided state officials when Gov. Mary Fallin announced her short-lived proposal to remove the sales tax exemption on dozens of services at the start of the session.

Finance Secretary Preston L. Doerflinger said he didn't believe a three-fourths vote was needed to broaden sales taxes. Days later, he walked back the remark a bit, saying the issue is up to "legal interpretation" and "we'll leave that to lawmakers to decide."

Others said the supermajority law would apply.

"To me, it's pretty crystal clear it would need the three-fourths votes," Alexander Holmes, University of Oklahoma economics professor and former secretary of finance and revenue, said after Fallin unveiled her plan. "If they tried to get it through without that, I can guarantee you it would be challenged in court."