Rush Springs to host concert to raise money for wildfire victims

RUSH SPRINGS More than a dozen cowboy poets and musicians will come together Saturday in Rush Springs to help victims of widespread wildfires.

The Oklahoma Wildfire Relief Gathering will provide entertainment from noon to 6 p.m. at the Rush Springs Lion Club and and SBC Family Life Center, at the intersection of 2nd and Blakely. Ron Secoy, promoter, said the lineup of performers is wide and varied and all want to help fire victims.