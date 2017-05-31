Robbery alleged after Web date

A 26-year-old Oklahoma City man is wanted following a November Grinder date gone bad.

The arrest warrant charging Christopher Glenn Coffey with first-degree robbery after a previous felony conviction was issued Tuesday in Stephens County District Court. The charge stems from a November 2016 date that resulted in one man having his car taken by force, according to information filed in court.

In an affidavit, Stephens County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Pollard stated that he was called shortly before 10:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and met with a man who was "shaking and talking rapidly and appeared to be frightened." The man said he'd met Coffey on Grinder, a homosexual male dating app similar to Tinder, and they'd gone out. When they stopped to use a restroom, Coffey tackled the man and threatened to "kill him" if he took the keys from the car, the victim said. Coffey took the car and left, according to the affidavit.

The pair had stopped at a convenience store earlier in the night and Pollard went to the store and saw video of Coffey to confirm he was the suspect.