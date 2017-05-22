'Return to Normandy' on display at Franks Museum

HOBART An exhibit dedicated to the men who helped turn the tide the European Theater of World War II is on display at the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum.

D-Day is one of the most famous battles of the second world war. On June 6, 1944, the largest armada ever assembled set off from England for the French coast. An estimated 160,000 Allied troops, supported by 700 warships and carried by 2,500 landing craft, assaulted a 50-mile stretch of the Normandy coast in an effort to push the Nazis out of occupied France and begin to drive into Germany. It was the second phase of a coordinated assault that began with thousands of paratroopers landing behind enemy lines to disrupt the Nazis and protect the flanks.

The accomplishments of those paratroopers are on display in the traveling exhibit portion of the leadership institute and museum in the "Return to Normandy" exhibit serving as a monument to their sacrifices.

"This is one of those exhibits that we do ourselves because we want to recognize what those men did over there," said Scott Cumm, museum director. "We mostly have uniforms, weapons and maps of the D-Day invasion. We cover more of the paratroopers aspect of the invasion."